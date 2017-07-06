Lakers 'have shown interest' in free agent guard Rodney Stuckey
With intentions to bolster their backcourt and provide a veteran presence around their young roster, the Lakers "have shown interest" in free agent guard Rodney Stuckey, according to a league source familiar with the situation. The Lakers have had preliminary discussions surrounding Stuckey but have not scheduled any meetings as both parties have evaluated other options, the source said.
