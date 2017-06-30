Jayson Tatum's Summer League performance has Celtics fans excited
On Wednesday, the Boston Celtics reached a four-year, $127.8 million agreement with free agent wing Gordon Hayward, giving them another star for their loaded rotation. Now they have one more reason to smile: Jayson Tatum, the third overall pick in this year's draft, has looked terrific in the Utah Summer League.
