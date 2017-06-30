Jayson Tatum's Summer League performa...

Jayson Tatum's Summer League performance has Celtics fans excited

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

On Wednesday, the Boston Celtics reached a four-year, $127.8 million agreement with free agent wing Gordon Hayward, giving them another star for their loaded rotation. Now they have one more reason to smile: Jayson Tatum, the third overall pick in this year's draft, has looked terrific in the Utah Summer League.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenix Suns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News LeBron, Cavs try to shake 'weird' loss in Game ... May '17 Hear Pharts 2
News Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f... May '17 Boston phart 2
News Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13) Feb '16 Fart news 60
News Ask Ira: Are Winslow, Whiteside ready to lead? (Sep '15) Oct '15 Fart news 4
News Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 3
Suns on TV (Nov '14) Nov '14 Konakurt 1
News Lakers coaching search: NBA experts weigh in wh... (May '14) Aug '14 lake4life 21
See all Phoenix Suns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenix Suns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Sudan
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,917 • Total comments across all topics: 282,306,207

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC