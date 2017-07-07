How does the Isaiah-Hayward-Horford trio stack up with the Celtics' last Big 3?
The general tendency with the Celtics' new big three is to think that Gordon Hayward, Al Horford and Isaiah Thomas can't possibly be as good as Ray Allen, Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce. The latter trio features three players who are likely ticketed for the Basketball Hall of Fame.
