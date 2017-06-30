2017 Miami Heat Free Agency Primer: What you need to know about the Heat's salary cap situation
With free agency set to start at 12 a.m. on Saturday morning, here's a look at the Heat's salary cap situation. Using the updated salary cap projection of $99 million, Miami is expected to have about $35 million in cap space this summer once Chris Bosh's contract is removed from its books.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Add your comments below
Phoenix Suns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LeBron, Cavs try to shake 'weird' loss in Game ...
|May '17
|Hear Pharts
|2
|Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f...
|May '17
|Boston phart
|2
|Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|60
|Ask Ira: Are Winslow, Whiteside ready to lead? (Sep '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|4
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Suns on TV (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Konakurt
|1
|Lakers coaching search: NBA experts weigh in wh... (May '14)
|Aug '14
|lake4life
|21
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Suns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC