2017 Miami Heat Free Agency Primer: W...

2017 Miami Heat Free Agency Primer: What you need to know about the Heat's salary cap situation

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Palm Beach Post

With free agency set to start at 12 a.m. on Saturday morning, here's a look at the Heat's salary cap situation. Using the updated salary cap projection of $99 million, Miami is expected to have about $35 million in cap space this summer once Chris Bosh's contract is removed from its books.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenix Suns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News LeBron, Cavs try to shake 'weird' loss in Game ... May '17 Hear Pharts 2
News Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f... May '17 Boston phart 2
News Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13) Feb '16 Fart news 60
News Ask Ira: Are Winslow, Whiteside ready to lead? (Sep '15) Oct '15 Fart news 4
News Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 3
Suns on TV (Nov '14) Nov '14 Konakurt 1
News Lakers coaching search: NBA experts weigh in wh... (May '14) Aug '14 lake4life 21
See all Phoenix Suns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenix Suns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,581 • Total comments across all topics: 282,169,269

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC