Why the New York Knicks should draft Frank Ntilikina

With the NBA Draft fast approaching, the New York Knicks have been linked to numerous draft prospects, ranging from players who are exceptional on offense - like Dennis Smith Jr. - to players who have the competitive fire to make an impact on defense - like Donovan Mitchell. As of now, it remains to be seen what moves Phil Jackson will make to change the roster; therefore, it's difficult to pinpoint which prospect intrigues the Zen Master the most.

