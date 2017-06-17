Who will be the Suns' starting SF in 2017-18?
The 2017 NBA draft will deliver the projected first overall pick to a very lucky NBA team next week, and the consensus is it will be freshman point guard Markelle Fultz from the University of Washington. The draft is stocked with a handful of talented point guards to go along with Fultz, including UCLA freshman point guard Lonzo Ball.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley of the Suns.
Add your comments below
Phoenix Suns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LeBron, Cavs try to shake 'weird' loss in Game ...
|May 22
|Hear Pharts
|2
|Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f...
|May '17
|Boston phart
|2
|Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|60
|Ask Ira: Are Winslow, Whiteside ready to lead? (Sep '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|4
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Suns on TV (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Konakurt
|1
|Lakers coaching search: NBA experts weigh in wh... (May '14)
|Aug '14
|lake4life
|21
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Suns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC