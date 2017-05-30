What we can learn from the Kings' two top-10 picks
On June 22nd, the Kings will have the chance to cash in on three Draft picks, two of which are in the top 10. In a post-Boogie world, the importance of these assets cannot be overstated. With a surprisingly robust young core already in house, and four picks over this year and next, but none in 2019, the Kings will be drafting with the intent of solidifying the makeup of the team.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sactown Royalty.
Add your comments below
Phoenix Suns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LeBron, Cavs try to shake 'weird' loss in Game ...
|May 22
|Hear Pharts
|2
|Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f...
|May '17
|Boston phart
|2
|Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|60
|Ask Ira: Are Winslow, Whiteside ready to lead? (Sep '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|4
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Suns on TV (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Konakurt
|1
|Lakers coaching search: NBA experts weigh in wh... (May '14)
|Aug '14
|lake4life
|21
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Suns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC