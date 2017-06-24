What exactly was on the table for Bulls in Jimmy Butler trade?
It's been the cry since the Bulls' front office traded Jimmy Butler for Zach LaVine , Kris Dunn , and the No. 7 pick : I'm in the camp they didn't get enough, starting with the question why did they give Minnesota the No.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MSNBC.
Comments
Add your comments below
Phoenix Suns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LeBron, Cavs try to shake 'weird' loss in Game ...
|May '17
|Hear Pharts
|2
|Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f...
|May '17
|Boston phart
|2
|Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|60
|Ask Ira: Are Winslow, Whiteside ready to lead? (Sep '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|4
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Suns on TV (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Konakurt
|1
|Lakers coaching search: NBA experts weigh in wh... (May '14)
|Aug '14
|lake4life
|21
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Suns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC