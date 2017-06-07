What Could The Celtics Fetch For Avery Bradley?
With Avery Bradley expected to hit free agency in the summer of 2018, expect the trade rumors to continue to swirl around him. What is a reasonable asking price for the defensive stalwart? Both Avery Bradley and Isaiah Thomas are currently scheduled to hit the free agent market come next summer, and the argument can certainly be made that each deserves a max deal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hardwood Houdini.
Add your comments below
Phoenix Suns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LeBron, Cavs try to shake 'weird' loss in Game ...
|May 22
|Hear Pharts
|2
|Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f...
|May '17
|Boston phart
|2
|Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|60
|Ask Ira: Are Winslow, Whiteside ready to lead? (Sep '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|4
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Suns on TV (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Konakurt
|1
|Lakers coaching search: NBA experts weigh in wh... (May '14)
|Aug '14
|lake4life
|21
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Suns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC