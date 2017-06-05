Washington Wizards 2017 Season Review: Brandon Jennings
Washington Wizards backup point guard Brandon Jennings was expected to bring sixth man level talent to the team after he signed on March 1. Instead, Jennings revealed that although talented, he never found comfort in his role with the team. Over the next couple of weeks, we'll be posting individual player reviews for the guys that ended the season in a Washington Wizards uniform.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wiz of Awes.
Add your comments below
Phoenix Suns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LeBron, Cavs try to shake 'weird' loss in Game ...
|May 22
|Hear Pharts
|2
|Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f...
|May '17
|Boston phart
|2
|Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|60
|Ask Ira: Are Winslow, Whiteside ready to lead? (Sep '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|4
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Suns on TV (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Konakurt
|1
|Lakers coaching search: NBA experts weigh in wh... (May '14)
|Aug '14
|lake4life
|21
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Suns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC