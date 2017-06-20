Top-five moments from Russell Westbrook's historic MVP season
Top-five moments from Russell Westbrook's historic MVP season Surprise: Russell Westbrook is the 2016-17 NBA MVP. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2tgFUZj Seventy-five days after the final game of the 2016-17 NBA regular season, Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Russell Westbrook has been crowned the league's Most Valuable Player , winning the award over Houston Rockets guard James Harden and San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Phoenix Suns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LeBron, Cavs try to shake 'weird' loss in Game ...
|May '17
|Hear Pharts
|2
|Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f...
|May '17
|Boston phart
|2
|Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|60
|Ask Ira: Are Winslow, Whiteside ready to lead? (Sep '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|4
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Suns on TV (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Konakurt
|1
|Lakers coaching search: NBA experts weigh in wh... (May '14)
|Aug '14
|lake4life
|21
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Suns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC