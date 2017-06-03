Tom Brady shows support for Steph and LeBron
Tom Brady shows support for Steph and LeBron "Good luck champs!" Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://ftw.usatoday.com/2017/06/tom-brady-steph-curry-lebron-nba-finals-shoes-headband-champs-good-luck-instagram-message In between Game 1 and 2, he shared a photo of the "Straight " Curry shoes he wore while watching the Finals last year with a shoutout to Curry and James in the caption. Brady also showed support for the Boston Celtics this postseason.
