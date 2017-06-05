The cautionary tale of James Young

The following is not about James Young 's potential or Bill Simmons' fist pump when Young was drafted with the 17th pick in 2014 or the handful of "this is where James Young turns the corner" games he's teased us with or which hairstyle coincided with his best 3FG%. Instead, let the following serve as a cautionary tale for future James Youngs-young phenoms or free agent vet alike-who will wear green in Boston's narrowing pursuit of Banner 18. Sure, this roster review could easily be about Jordan Mickey , Young's Red Claw battery mate who was once considered a diamond in the 2nd round rough and the best paint prospect in the G-League who has been equally disappointing.

