TASS: Heat, Kings are Nets competition for Milos Teodosic
Andrey Karashov, the lead basketball writer for TASS, the big Russian news agency, reports Friday that the Nets, Heat and Kings are all pursuing Milos Teodosic, the CSKA Moscow point guard. The Nets and Kings have been widely reported as among the top possibilities for the 6'5" Serbia-born Teodosic.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nets Daily.
Add your comments below
Phoenix Suns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LeBron, Cavs try to shake 'weird' loss in Game ...
|May 22
|Hear Pharts
|2
|Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f...
|May '17
|Boston phart
|2
|Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|60
|Ask Ira: Are Winslow, Whiteside ready to lead? (Sep '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|4
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Suns on TV (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Konakurt
|1
|Lakers coaching search: NBA experts weigh in wh... (May '14)
|Aug '14
|lake4life
|21
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Suns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC