Suns v Bulls Triple-Overtime Game 3 Video

Remember when the NBA Finals used to pit two teams against each other who were very evenly matched and blowouts were never even a consideration? In June 1993 the Phoenix Suns made their second trip in the franchise's 25 year history to the NBA Finals pitting that season's league MVP, Charles Barkley, against the greatest player to have ever played the game, Michael Jordan. The build up of the series was epic and the state of Arizona was gripped at the possibility of the team finally winning the long desired championship.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley of the Suns.