Re-evaluating Last Season's Draft Nig...

Re-evaluating Last Season's Draft Night Trades

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Sactown Royalty

Last June, in an effort to gain multiple assets to assist in his eventual post-Boogie rebuild, Vlade Divac signed off on draft-night trades with the Phoenix Suns and Charlotte Hornets . It's now been a full season since those deals were made last June and it's time to evaluate how those transactions have held up over the past year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sactown Royalty.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenix Suns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News LeBron, Cavs try to shake 'weird' loss in Game ... May 22 Hear Pharts 2
News Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f... May '17 Boston phart 2
News Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13) Feb '16 Fart news 60
News Ask Ira: Are Winslow, Whiteside ready to lead? (Sep '15) Oct '15 Fart news 4
News Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 3
Suns on TV (Nov '14) Nov '14 Konakurt 1
News Lakers coaching search: NBA experts weigh in wh... (May '14) Aug '14 lake4life 21
See all Phoenix Suns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenix Suns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,917 • Total comments across all topics: 281,514,601

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC