Raptors select OG Anunoby with 23rd overall pick

The Toronto Raptors have selected Indiana forward O.G. Anunoby with the 23rd overall pick in the NBA draft on Thursday night. The 6-foot-8, 232-pound Anunoby averaged 11.1 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 56.3 percent from the field in an injury-shortened sophomore year at Indiana.

