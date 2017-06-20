Phoenix Suns Fans Pick NBA Draft Big Board wrap up. Zach Collins gets the 10th and final spot.
Gonzaga big man Zach Collins winds up with the final spot on our Fans Pick Big Board. Collins could be a good pickup for the Suns if they can somehow finagle another lottery pick.
