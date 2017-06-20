Suns fans Gerry Chaffin and Andrew Chaffin react to Phoenix selecting Kansas guard/forward Josh Jackson with their first round pick during the NBA Draft on Jun. 22, 2017 at at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Ariz. Phoenix Suns draft party - 2017 Suns fans Gerry Chaffin and Andrew Chaffin react to Phoenix selecting Kansas guard/forward Josh Jackson with their first round pick during the NBA Draft on Jun. 22, 2017 at at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Ariz.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.