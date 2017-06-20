Phoenix Suns draft party - 2017

Phoenix Suns draft party - 2017

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

Suns fans Gerry Chaffin and Andrew Chaffin react to Phoenix selecting Kansas guard/forward Josh Jackson with their first round pick during the NBA Draft on Jun. 22, 2017 at at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Ariz. Phoenix Suns draft party - 2017 Suns fans Gerry Chaffin and Andrew Chaffin react to Phoenix selecting Kansas guard/forward Josh Jackson with their first round pick during the NBA Draft on Jun. 22, 2017 at at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Ariz.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenix Suns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News LeBron, Cavs try to shake 'weird' loss in Game ... May '17 Hear Pharts 2
News Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f... May '17 Boston phart 2
News Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13) Feb '16 Fart news 60
News Ask Ira: Are Winslow, Whiteside ready to lead? (Sep '15) Oct '15 Fart news 4
News Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 3
Suns on TV (Nov '14) Nov '14 Konakurt 1
News Lakers coaching search: NBA experts weigh in wh... (May '14) Aug '14 lake4life 21
See all Phoenix Suns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenix Suns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,003 • Total comments across all topics: 281,983,326

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC