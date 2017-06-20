NBA trade rumors: Kings looking for d...

NBA trade rumors: Kings looking for deal to move up to draft De'Aaron Fox

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: CBS Sports

When the Sacramento Kings infamously traded DeMarcus Cousins to the New Orleans Pelicans before February's trade deadline, it signaled to the fans -- and the players -- that the franchise was entering full rebuilding mode. Cousins had failed to lead the team to a playoff appearance in his first six seasons, and a looming massive extension meant it was decision time for the Kings' front office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Sports.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenix Suns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News LeBron, Cavs try to shake 'weird' loss in Game ... May 22 Hear Pharts 2
News Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f... May '17 Boston phart 2
News Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13) Feb '16 Fart news 60
News Ask Ira: Are Winslow, Whiteside ready to lead? (Sep '15) Oct '15 Fart news 4
News Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 3
Suns on TV (Nov '14) Nov '14 Konakurt 1
News Lakers coaching search: NBA experts weigh in wh... (May '14) Aug '14 lake4life 21
See all Phoenix Suns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenix Suns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,380 • Total comments across all topics: 281,606,106

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC