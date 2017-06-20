NBA trade rumors: Kings looking for deal to move up to draft De'Aaron Fox
When the Sacramento Kings infamously traded DeMarcus Cousins to the New Orleans Pelicans before February's trade deadline, it signaled to the fans -- and the players -- that the franchise was entering full rebuilding mode. Cousins had failed to lead the team to a playoff appearance in his first six seasons, and a looming massive extension meant it was decision time for the Kings' front office.
