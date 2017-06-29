NBA Rumors: Blake Griffin will reportedly meet with Suns on first day of free agency
The Clippers reportedly want to bring Griffin back, but now Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports that Griffin will meet with the Phoenix Suns on Saturday, the first day of the free agency period. Blake Griffin scheduled to meet with Phoenix Suns Saturday, per source.
