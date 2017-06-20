NBA: Phoenix Suns' Jared Dudley out 3...

NBA: Phoenix Suns' Jared Dudley out 3-4 months after surgery

11 min ago Read more: UPI

Phoenix Suns forward Jared Dudley will be sidelined for three to four months after undergoing surgery last week on his left toe ligament and bone. The 31-year-old Dudley averaged 6.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 64 games last season -- his 10th in the NBA.

