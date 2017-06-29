NBA free agency 2017: Blake Griffin, ...

NBA free agency 2017: Blake Griffin, Paul Millsap to take meetings with Suns

16 hrs ago Read more: Sporting News

The Suns could be forming their own Big 4, adding Griffin and Millsap to a lineup that includes Eric Bledsoe and Devin Booker. Western Conference teams are leveling up to try and compete with the Warriors' all-star quartet of former MVP's Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant, 3-point champion Klay Thompson newly-minted Defensive Player of the Year Draymond.

Chicago, IL

