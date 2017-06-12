NBA Draft rumors: Sixers taking Jayso...

NBA Draft rumors: Sixers taking Jayson Tatum? Lonzo Ball to Suns?

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

Jayson Tatum #0 of the Duke Blue Devils dunks the ball in the first half against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the second round of the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament. Jayson Tatum #0 of the Duke Blue Devils dunks the ball in the first half against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the second round of the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.( Here's the latest from around the NBA rumor mill--including the Sixers taking Duke star Jayson Tatum with the No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenix Suns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News LeBron, Cavs try to shake 'weird' loss in Game ... May 22 Hear Pharts 2
News Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f... May '17 Boston phart 2
News Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13) Feb '16 Fart news 60
News Ask Ira: Are Winslow, Whiteside ready to lead? (Sep '15) Oct '15 Fart news 4
News Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 3
Suns on TV (Nov '14) Nov '14 Konakurt 1
News Lakers coaching search: NBA experts weigh in wh... (May '14) Aug '14 lake4life 21
See all Phoenix Suns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenix Suns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Cuba
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,979 • Total comments across all topics: 281,810,671

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC