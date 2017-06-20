NBA Draft Day! Trade Rumors for Phoenix Suns, including Kristaps, Millsap, more

When the 2017 NBA Draft is done, the Phoenix Suns might look like a completely different team, or they might simply add a few more bodies to the current rebuild. Before you pine for even more draft picks than the #4, #32 and #54 in tonight's draft, remember that the Suns already have two starters who are 20 years old and three more bench players 21 or younger.

