Kings give record rookie deal to Bogdanovic
The Sacramento Kings are making major changes to their roster in a youth movement, and apparently they are not afraid to spend money in that pursuit. The Kings made European star Bogdan Bogdanovic the highest paid rookie ever by reaching agreement a three-year, $36 million contract, the Sacramento Bee reported Wednesday.
