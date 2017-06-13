Kentucky guard De'Aaron Fox says he 'shot the ball well' in Lakers workout
Kentucky guard DeA'Aaron Fox has a laugh after working out for the Lakers in El Segundo on Tuesday, June 13, 2017. Fox might be a consideration for their number 2 pick in the NBA draft on June 22. Kentucky guard DeA'Aaron Fox speaks to media members after working out for the Lakers in El Segundo on Tuesday, June 13, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Phoenix Suns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LeBron, Cavs try to shake 'weird' loss in Game ...
|May 22
|Hear Pharts
|2
|Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f...
|May '17
|Boston phart
|2
|Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|60
|Ask Ira: Are Winslow, Whiteside ready to lead? (Sep '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|4
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Suns on TV (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Konakurt
|1
|Lakers coaching search: NBA experts weigh in wh... (May '14)
|Aug '14
|lake4life
|21
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Suns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC