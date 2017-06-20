Kelly Olynyk excited about Boston Cel...

Kelly Olynyk excited about Boston Celtics' offseason...

Kelly Olynyk understands the Boston Celtics' salary-cap situation will impact his restricted free agency this summer, but would rather look at the bright side of the team's opportunity to chase top free-agent targets. "It is what it is," he said Thursday afternoon after appearing at a Shamrock Foundation carnival for students who achieved perfect attendance throughout the school year, boosted their grades considerably or won one of the Celtics' annual writing or art contests.

