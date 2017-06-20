Julian Edelman among those featured i...

Julian Edelman among those featured in ESPN's Body Issue

Read more: Boston.com

New England Patriots star Julian Edelman will be among the nearly two dozen athletes who will go bare for ESPN's annual Body Issue. Edelman will be joining fellow local athlete Isaiah Thomas of the Boston Celtics , who is slated to grace the issue's cover.

