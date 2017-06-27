John Wall is reportedly recruiting Pa...

John Wall is reportedly recruiting Paul George to join the Wizards and form the NBA's next super-...

On Monday, the Washington Wizards point guard reportedly became the latest player to join the sweepstakes for Paul George, telling The Undefeated that he is trying to get the Pacers All-Star to join the Wizards. George has one year remaining on his contract with the Indiana Pacers.

