Jamal Crawford on new Bull Zach LaVine: 'That's my guy'
It's impressive Jamal Crawford and Zach LaVine are on speaking terms after LaVine pranked Crawford into taping a ridiculous public service announcement as Jimmy Kimmel's hidden late-night cameras rolled. "He got me good," Crawford, the current Clippers and former Bulls guard, said of the spot to bring awareness to LaVine's "charity," hilariously called "Children Without Hoverboards."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Add your comments below
Phoenix Suns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LeBron, Cavs try to shake 'weird' loss in Game ...
|May '17
|Hear Pharts
|2
|Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f...
|May '17
|Boston phart
|2
|Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|60
|Ask Ira: Are Winslow, Whiteside ready to lead? (Sep '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|4
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Suns on TV (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Konakurt
|1
|Lakers coaching search: NBA experts weigh in wh... (May '14)
|Aug '14
|lake4life
|21
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Suns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC