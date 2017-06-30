Jamal Crawford on new Bull Zach LaVin...

Jamal Crawford on new Bull Zach LaVine: 'That's my guy'

Chicago Tribune

It's impressive Jamal Crawford and Zach LaVine are on speaking terms after LaVine pranked Crawford into taping a ridiculous public service announcement as Jimmy Kimmel's hidden late-night cameras rolled. "He got me good," Crawford, the current Clippers and former Bulls guard, said of the spot to bring awareness to LaVine's "charity," hilariously called "Children Without Hoverboards."

Chicago, IL

