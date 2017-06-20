Isaiah Thomas Bares His Booty for ESPN The Magazine's Annual BODY Issue
The Boston Celtics star is featured in ESPN The Magazine 's ninth edition of The Body Issue for which he not only bared his booty, but also opened up about his personal struggle with his height as an NBA player. Measuring at 5'9" , Thomas feels he's never really been given a fair opportunity, and therefore, he's always had to work a little harder.
Start the conversation, or Read more at E! Online.
Add your comments below
Phoenix Suns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LeBron, Cavs try to shake 'weird' loss in Game ...
|May '17
|Hear Pharts
|2
|Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f...
|May '17
|Boston phart
|2
|Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|60
|Ask Ira: Are Winslow, Whiteside ready to lead? (Sep '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|4
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Suns on TV (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Konakurt
|1
|Lakers coaching search: NBA experts weigh in wh... (May '14)
|Aug '14
|lake4life
|21
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Suns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC