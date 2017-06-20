Isaiah Thomas Bares His Booty for ESP...

Isaiah Thomas Bares His Booty for ESPN The Magazine's Annual BODY Issue

18 hrs ago Read more: E! Online

The Boston Celtics star is featured in ESPN The Magazine 's ninth edition of The Body Issue for which he not only bared his booty, but also opened up about his personal struggle with his height as an NBA player. Measuring at 5'9" , Thomas feels he's never really been given a fair opportunity, and therefore, he's always had to work a little harder.

