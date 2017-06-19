Former Princeton Day star Davon Reed taken 32nd in NBA Draft by Suns
Now, he will get a chance to continue his career in the NBA, after the Phoenix Suns drafted the former Princeton Day and University of Miami player with the 32nd pick of the NBA Draft. Thursday night turned out to be special for two local basketball players, one year after Malachi Richardson , selected by the Sacramento Kings with the 22nd pick of the first round, represented Mercer County in the 2016 draft.
