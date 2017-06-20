Extrapolating Offense - Trevor Booker
Trevor Booker was another Brooklyn Net with a bigger role in 2016-2017. Previously, Booker carved his NBA niche as a high-energy reserve, providing toughness, rebounding and athleticism for the Washington Wizards and Utah Jazz.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nets Daily.
Comments
Add your comments below
Phoenix Suns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LeBron, Cavs try to shake 'weird' loss in Game ...
|May 22
|Hear Pharts
|2
|Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f...
|May '17
|Boston phart
|2
|Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|60
|Ask Ira: Are Winslow, Whiteside ready to lead? (Sep '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|4
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Suns on TV (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Konakurt
|1
|Lakers coaching search: NBA experts weigh in wh... (May '14)
|Aug '14
|lake4life
|21
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Suns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC