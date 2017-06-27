CP3 to Houston
Thoughts? Domino effect? How does this impact the Suns? Does this mean it's more likely Griffin is gone too? Is Beverly / Dekker / 2018 1st rd pick a fair return in this situation? Who might LAC target if CP3 and Griffin both leave? Will they blow it up completely and trade Deandre also? Does this put Houston as the clear #2 contender in the West? Will the Spurs go hard after Lowry now?
