Commentary: LeBron James setting up another Decision? - Sun, 18 Jun 2017 PST

That's when James again can become a free agent, just like in 2010, 2014, 2015 and 2016, when he in order, stunned the NBA with a move to the Miami Heat, staggered Pat Riley with a shift back to the Cleveland Cavaliers, and then twice held the feet of Cavs owner Dan Gilbert to the luxury-tax fire. Already the speculation has ranged from the subtle - a podcast by Yahoo Sports' Adrian Wojnarowski about James mulling heading to the West and the Los Angeles Lakers or Los Angeles Clippers to help advance his entertainment endeavors, or even back to the Heat - to the preposterous, a Tweet debated on ESPN's Around the Horn that read, "LeBron will opt out of contract in 2018 to form a super team and 'defend himself' in LA."

