Check out the NBA first-round draft picks with Alabama basketball roots
Thirty-three players with Alabama basketball roots have been selected in the first round of the NBA Draft, a total that most recently changed in 2010, when LeFlore High School's DeMarcus Cousins and Parker High School's Eric Bledsoe joined the league. The total isn't expected to increase on Thursday night, when the NBA holds its annual draft in Brooklyn on Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Phoenix Suns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LeBron, Cavs try to shake 'weird' loss in Game ...
|May '17
|Hear Pharts
|2
|Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f...
|May '17
|Boston phart
|2
|Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|60
|Ask Ira: Are Winslow, Whiteside ready to lead? (Sep '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|4
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Suns on TV (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Konakurt
|1
|Lakers coaching search: NBA experts weigh in wh... (May '14)
|Aug '14
|lake4life
|21
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Suns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC