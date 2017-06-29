Celtics notebook: Isaiah Thomas gives recruiting a try
WELCOME TO BOSTON: Celtics draft pick Jabari Bird gets high fives from the smiling throng of kids at the Ohrenberger School. The biggest offseason trade of 2017 hadn't even been announced yet, free agency was still four days away, and Isaiah Thomas had already launched a fresh social media blitz.
