Bulpett: Celtics, 76ers ramp up talks involving No. 1 pick
The Celtics and 76ers have been involved in substantive talks regarding a trade involving the first and third picks in next Thursday's NBA draft, the Herald has confirmed. The story was first reported by ESPN and The Vertical.
