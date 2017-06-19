Boston? Phoenix? Dukea s Jayson Tatum awaits NBA Draft fate

Duke forward Jayson Tatum races between Troy forward Jordon Varnado and teammate guard Kevin Baker to go in to score against at the NCAA tournament on March 17, 2017, at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C. On the eve of the NBA Draft, Duke's Jayson Tatum says he still doesn't know where he will land despite working out twice recently for the Boston Celtics. "I'm still uncertain," the soft-spoken Tatum said Wednesday at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Manhattan during NBA Draft media day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.