Boston? Phoenix? Dukea s Jayson Tatum awaits NBA Draft fate
Duke forward Jayson Tatum races between Troy forward Jordon Varnado and teammate guard Kevin Baker to go in to score against at the NCAA tournament on March 17, 2017, at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C. On the eve of the NBA Draft, Duke's Jayson Tatum says he still doesn't know where he will land despite working out twice recently for the Boston Celtics. "I'm still uncertain," the soft-spoken Tatum said Wednesday at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Manhattan during NBA Draft media day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Add your comments below
Phoenix Suns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LeBron, Cavs try to shake 'weird' loss in Game ...
|May 22
|Hear Pharts
|2
|Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f...
|May '17
|Boston phart
|2
|Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|60
|Ask Ira: Are Winslow, Whiteside ready to lead? (Sep '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|4
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Suns on TV (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Konakurt
|1
|Lakers coaching search: NBA experts weigh in wh... (May '14)
|Aug '14
|lake4life
|21
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Suns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC