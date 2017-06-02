Bickley: NBA has a serious parity problem The NBA Finals better be a competition and not a coronation. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2rKZpbS Semi Ojeleye discusses the Phoenix Suns pre-draft workout on Tuesday, May 30, 2017 at Taking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Ariz.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.