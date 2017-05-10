Wizards win on Wall's 3-pointer, forcing a Game 7

John Wall sank a game-winning 3-pointer with 3.5 seconds remaining as the Washington Wizards forced a Game 7 in the Eastern Conference semifinals series against the Boston Celtics with a 92-91 victory Friday. Wall's heroics came after Al Horford's jumper with 7.7 seconds left put the top-seeded Celtics ahead 91-89.

