Wizards vs. Celtics Game 5 preview: W...

Wizards vs. Celtics Game 5 preview: Washington heads to Boston for pivotal game

16 hrs ago

After back-to-back blowout wins at Verizon Center, the Wizards take on the Celtics Wednesday evening in what will be the most important game in Washington's franchise history since 1979. Washington held leads by 14+ points during Games 1 and 2 in Boston.

