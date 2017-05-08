Wizards use 26-0 run to rout Celtics in Game 4, tie series
" Bradley Beal scored 29 points and the Washington Wizards used a 26-0 third-quarter run to beat the Boston Celtics 121-102 on Sunday night to tie the second-round NBA playoff series at two games apiece. John Wall added 27 points and 12 assists for Washington.
