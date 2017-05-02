With the Clippers' uncertain future, ...

With the Clippers' uncertain future, could the Miami Heat have interest in any of their free agents?

Chris Paul of the Los Angeles Clippers looks on during Game 5 of their opening-round series against the Jazz. And if it is - if president/coach Doc Rivers and owner Steve Ballmer decide not to bring back a team intact that for the fifth consecutive season was unable to reach the conference final after winning at least 50 games - can the Heat benefit? The immediate future of the Clippers - who lost in seven games to the Utah Jazz in the opening round of the playoffs - centers around three primary players that are expected to become free agents this summer: Chris Paul, Blake Griffin and J.J. Redick.

