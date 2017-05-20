Unsung heroes of Game 5

After the Celtics lost Game 4 in another blowout, there was more speculation that Brad Stevens could change the starting lineup yet again after re-inserting Amir Johnson in favor of Gerald Green . Slow starts had plagued Boston in the first three games and it was easy to think, "the team needs some punch in the first quarter, so let's replace the slowest player on the floor with a young guy."

