The NBA Salary Cap may fall below pro...

The NBA Salary Cap may fall below projections next season

18 hrs ago Read more: Bright Side of the Sun

This past season the NBA salary cap for each team rose to $94.1 million per team and it was projected to rise to $101 million per team next season. But the " super teams " in the East and West could actually have hurt the NBA and may cause that number to fall which could throw the proverbial monkey wrench into the plans of some GMs.

