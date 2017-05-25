The NBA Salary Cap may fall below projections next season
This past season the NBA salary cap for each team rose to $94.1 million per team and it was projected to rise to $101 million per team next season. But the " super teams " in the East and West could actually have hurt the NBA and may cause that number to fall which could throw the proverbial monkey wrench into the plans of some GMs.
