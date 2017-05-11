Suns had dumb reason for passing on Kawhi Leonard
Suns had dumb reason for passing on Kawhi Leonard You might want to avoid this one, Suns fans. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://ftw.usatoday.com/2017/05/nba-draft-combine-phoenix-suns-kawhi-leonard-sweated-through-suit-predraft Let's get all of this out of the way first: Hindsight is 20/20.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Phoenix Suns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f...
|May 1
|Boston phart
|2
|Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|60
|Ask Ira: Are Winslow, Whiteside ready to lead? (Sep '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|4
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Suns on TV (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Konakurt
|1
|Lakers coaching search: NBA experts weigh in wh... (May '14)
|Aug '14
|lake4life
|21
|Trayvon Reed won't be allowed to enroll at Mary... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|NCTERP
|1
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Suns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC