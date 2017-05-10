Suns F Jared Dudley: 'Paul George is not staying in Indiana'
We will surely hear a ton of reports linking Paul George to potential trades once the NBA offseason gets going this summer. George himself wouldn't commit to remaining with the Indiana Pacers long term after the team lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round of the playoffs last month.
