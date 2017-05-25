Rockets work out Kennedy Meeks, Nigel Williams-Goss and 5 other draft prospects
With the season over, our attention turns to the upcoming NBA draft , which will be held on June 22. The Houston Rockets hold picks 43 and 45 in the second round, with no first-round pick this year. That selection was sent to the Los Angeles Lakers in the Lou Williams trade.
